Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze criticized his quarterbacks a little bit last week after a rough outing against Arkansas. Payton Thorne was originally the starter for the Tigers, but he was benched after throwing four interceptions against Cal a couple weeks ago. Thorne was replaced by Hank Brown, but then Freeze went back to Thorne after Brown threw three interceptions against the Razorbacks. During a press conference this week, it seemed like Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin threw some shade at Freeze.

Hugh Freeze wasn't happy with his quarterbacks after Saturday's loss against Arkansas. They have made some mistakes, and Freeze doesn't seem to be taking much of the blame. Freeze is confident with what he's doing, but he thinks that his QBs need to be better.

“I know that there’s people open and I know that we’re running the football,” Freeze said after the loss on Saturday, according to an article from On3. “We’ve got to find a guy that won’t throw it to the other team and we’ve got to find running backs that hold on to it… The scheme is what most everybody in the country is running, some sort of. But you’ve got to have a good quarterback in whatever system you’re going to choose.”

Did Lane Kiffin call out Hugh Freeze?

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin made some interesting comments about quarterbacks this week as well, and it seemed like he might've been throwing some shade at Hugh Freeze. Kiffin noted that when his QBs have had bad games in the past, he puts the blame on himself.

“On the field, there’s a trust level there,” Kiffin said regarding Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. “We spend a lot of time with them and then let him play on Saturdays. I think that you build that, especially for a guy we didn’t recruit out of high school, didn’t have a previous relationship. I think it pays off when you have a relationship and the quarterbacks trust you too. You go back to Matt Corral when he threw six interceptions and before I even got to media, sitting down with him and telling him ‘We got to do a better job calling plays. I got to coach better. Don’t worry, we got your back.’ I think that goes a long ways and it goes a long way with a kid in recruiting, knowing what they’re going to get when they get here from a relationship and they can trust us to have their back.”

Those comments will be something to think about when these two coaches go up against each other next, but that won't be happening this season.