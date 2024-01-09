It's all love between Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Quinshon Judkins even after Judkins' departure for Ohio State.

In a matter of perfect timing, the Ohio State Buckeyes football program, the CFP National Championship winner Michigan Wolverines' biggest rival, secured the services of running back Quinshon Judkins, the biggest marquee name left in the transfer portal. Judkins is coming off two strong seasons for Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss, and now, the 20-year old running back is cashing in on his improved NIL value.

Losing a player of Judkins' caliber is painful for any program, as the Peach Bowl-winning Ole Miss will be missing his rampaging runs at the heart of the Rebels' attack. Nevertheless, it's all love between the Ole Miss football head coach and his former prized running back. When news of Judkins' transfer to Ohio State broke, Kiffin posted two emoji tweets signaling that he was happy for the 20-year old running back as he enters the next chapter of his career.

“👏,” Kiffin wrote as a response to Quinshon Judkins' Ohio State transfer announcement tweet.

Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin tweeted out an even longer emoji response to the celebratory post of Judkins' mother, affectionately known as “Momma T”.

“💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙👏👏👏🔥,” the Ole Miss coach wrote.

Even though Quinshon Judkins' departure will leave a big hole on the Ole Miss football roster, Lane Kiffin was evidently able to build a strong rapport with the young running back and his family. There's a reason why Kiffin is able to recruit such quality players into the Rebels football program, as he knows how to cultivate lifelong relationships with his players.

Judkins' decision to move to Ohio State could end up being a win-win anyway. Not only do the Buckeyes get one of the best running backs in the transfer portal and Judkins receives an even heftier monetary reward thanks to his improved NIL value, Kiffin and Ole Miss could have considerable room in their budget as well to plug in other areas of the roster that need improving.

As Jordan Merritt of Ole Hotty Toddy pointed out, the Rebels need to shore up their offensive line, and Quinshon Judkins' departure could give them the money to do so. Ole Miss could still have Ulysses Bentley IV (if he stays) and they might be welcoming Kedrick Reescano into their ranks at running back, so they might be fine at that position anyway.