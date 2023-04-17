Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin spoke about working wide receiver Chris Marshall into his system, and took a shot at Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M football program in the process, via Connor O’Gara of The Athletic.

“Instead of a program where you huddle and wait 35 seconds to snap it, we’ve got to get him to get the ball to the official… we’ve got to teach him to do things our way,” Lane Kiffin said, via O’Gara.

Kiffin insinuates that Texas A&M football plays a lot slower than his Ole Miss football program. Kiffin is known for running a fast-paced offense for years. It is not a particularly surprising statement for him to make. Kiffin is known to have a big personality, for better or for worse.

Chris Marshall played one year with Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program, and recorded 11 receptions for 108 yards in six games during the 2022 season. So he did not get much work as a freshman, and this offseason he decided to transfer to conference rival Ole Miss.

It will be interesting to see how much playing time Marshall gets with Ole Miss, and if he produces with the chances that he does get.

Marshall was the number 25 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, and was a five star prospect, according to 247sports. Based on that, it seems like there is some upside for Marshall when it comes to producing at the college level. If Kiffin can work him into the offense well, Ole Miss can have a dangerous weapon.