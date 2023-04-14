Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Ole Miss Football head coach Lane Kiffin trolled Florida on Thursday. Florida was tied at seven points apiece late in their spring game which led to Kiffin choosing to mock the low-scoring affair on Twitter.

The decision to troll a rival likely came easy for Lane Kiffin, despite this being just a spring game. Florida didn’t care about the score, but Kiffin still went in on the program.

Kiffin hasn’t been shy about speaking his mind. He recently drew a comparison between Quinshon Judkins and Reggie Bush.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I always think of players we’ve coached before and I feel like Reggie Bush was that ‒ he had a good freshman year and then (in his second year) you could do all this other stuff with him,” Kiffin said previously.

Lane Kiffin clearly isn’t afraid to speak his mind. It will be interesting to see if anybody from Florida offers a response to Kiffin. Florida could always just opt to troll Ole Miss football’s spring games.

Kiffin and Ole Miss are fresh off a steady, albeit far from terrific 2022 campaign. The Rebels finished with an 8-5 record, but they were ultimately defeated by Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Ole Miss wants to improve in 2023, and they may feature enough talent do so. Although they likely will not compete for a national championship, the Rebels may be able to make some noise during the 2023 season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss as they are made available.