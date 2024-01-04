Not many Rebels fans saw this coming.

Shockwaves were sent through the college football world on Thursday when news broke that Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins is entering the transfer portal.

Less than a week after seeing the Rebels secure the first 11-win season in program history – and the subsequent announcement of quarterback Jaxson Dart's return to the program in 2024 – Ole Miss fans are left in disbelief as Judkins looks for a new home.

NOOOOO @Lane_Kiffin Please give @qaj4_ however much💰he wants and make him stay 🥲 https://t.co/koAHslAVKi — Emily Cochran (@ECochranFOX10) January 4, 2024

Currently crying into my Quinshon Judkins jersey https://t.co/D47P4BCUJe — Darius Shorts (@Darius_Shorts) January 4, 2024

Live look at "Portal King" Lane Kiffin after hearing star RB Quinshon Judkins is entering the transfer portal: pic.twitter.com/TQW7zSbdQ4 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) January 4, 2024

Judkins followed a breakout freshman campaign with another stellar season in 2023. He finished second in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,158, leading the conference in rushing touchdowns with 15.

He capped off his season with consecutive 100-yard games, including a 106-yard performance against Penn State in the Peach Bowl, where he also scored his second receiving touchdown of the season.

Judkins broke out as a freshman in 2022 despite starting the season as Ole Miss's second-string running back. He took over the starting duties midway through the season and never looked back, finishing the year as the SEC's leading rusher with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, both Ole Miss records.

He was the first Rebels player to lead the SEC in rushing since 1967. Remarkably, he nearly bested that total of 829 yards in a five-game span during the season in which he rushed for 804 yards and eight touchdowns.

Any chance Quinshon Judkins stays?

It is important to note that just because a player enters his name into the transfer portal, that doesn’t mean he will leave his current school. Schools can strip players of scholarships as soon as they enter the portal though, which makes it rare for a player to return.

Since NIL deals and the transfer portal became prominent figures in college athletics, there's no wonder why athletes want to find the best possible endorsements they can.

I don't know what kind of NIL $ Ole Miss paid for all the top incomers from the portal, but if Quinshon Judkins is out of there because of a better deal, there's a misallocation there. — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 4, 2024

Ole Miss football has been one of the most active programs in the portal over the last two seasons and that isn’t changing in 2024. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels might have to move some things around though if they want to attempt to keep Quinshon Judkins in an Ole Miss uniform next season.