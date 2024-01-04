The Rebels will not have their star running back next season.

The Ole Miss football team just took down Penn State in the Peach Bowl over the weekend to finish their season with 11 news, but the Rebels got some unfortunate transfer news on Thursday following their big bowl game win. Star Ole Miss running back Quinshon Jenkins has entered his name into the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. This is a surprise move from the Rebels top back, and Judkins will get a lot of attention in the transfer portal.

‘Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins has informed the Rebels staff that he plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports‘

Quinshon Judkins played for two seasons at Ole Miss football, and he was one of the best running backs in college football both seasons. In his freshman season in 2022, Judkins carried the football 274 times and he racked up 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. That is an incredible season, and the fact that Judkins was able to do that as a freshman is absurd.

Judkins confirmed the move shortly after with a lengthy statement on X:

This season for Ole Miss, Judkins took a bit of a step back, but his number were still extremely impressive. It's tough to match what he did during the 2o22 season, but he still rushed for 1,158 yards on 271 carries, and he scored 15 touchdowns. He also became the first SEC player since Herschel Walker to score at least 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons of college football, according to Matt Zenitz. Judkins is an extremely impressive running back.

So, why is Judkins leaving Ole Miss football? Good question. This move is surprising because of how well Judkins played with the Rebels, and the team has been pretty successful over the course of the last two seasons as well. A big speculation among Ole Miss fans is NIL money. The Rebels haven't been able to compete with some of the top SEC schools when it comes to NIL, and that could be the reason that Judkins is leaving for a new home.

Who knows why Judkins wanted to leave and who knows where he will end up, but this is a devastating loss for Ole Miss. Judkins is now a top target in the portal, and whoever lands him is going to strike gold.