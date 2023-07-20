NFL running backs aren't nearly valued the way they used to be, and Ole Miss football star Quinshon Judkins is taking note. With Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley failing to get long-term contracts, Quinshon Judkins is already preparing to make the most money possible when his Ole Miss football career is finished.

Jacobs and Barkley were hit with the franchise tag and couldn't agree to lucrative contracts, despite being among the best running backs in the NFL. At the same time, wide receivers are being paid more than ever. Judkins recognizes that becoming a dangerous pass-catcher for the Ole Miss football team could increase his value if he has a successful NFL career.

“That's why I've improved my game as far as showing what I can do in the passing game,” Judkins said Thursday during SEC media day, via ESPN. “I have a lot of receptions, a lot of passing yards. I can not only be used in the backfield, but I can also be used in the slot as well.

“So you can put me all over the field no matter what you need me to do as a playmaker. I think that as far as the next level, the way they're doing those guys is because I feel like you can only do so much at that position because of the guys who are in the league and dealing with those situations.”

Judkins said the decline in running back contracts is “a big concern” for him. The franchise tag cost for running backs has dropped from $12.1 million in 2017 to $10.1 million in 2023.

As a freshman for the Ole Miss football team, Judkins was one of the sport's most productive running backs. Judkins rushed for 1,567 yards on 5.7 yards per carry. He added 16 rushing touchdowns.

Judkins wasn't much of a factor in the Ole Miss passing game. After catching 15 passes for 132 yards, Judkins seemingly wants to improve those numbers in 2023.

“I've seen the things that they've done with the running back position and the contracts and the things in the NFL that the running backs are dealing with,” Judkins said.