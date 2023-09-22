Olivia Rodrigo has named the greatest film of all time. Damien Chazelle's La La Land was her pick for a specific reason.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Rodrigo dubbed La La Land as the greatest film ever.

“It's just a timeless movie,” Rodrigo claimed. “I always wonder what pieces of culture are going to transcend. Do you ever think of that? In 2050, what are they going to look back and think about the 2020s? How we look back on, like, the eighties and Madonna. I think La La Land will definitely transcend.”

La La Land was Damien Chazelle's third feature film after Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench and Whiplash. The romantic musical was a smash hit at the box office, grossing over $470 million, and received 13 Oscar nominations. While it didn't win Best Picture, Emma Stone did win Best Actress.

Olivia Rodrigo is coming off the release of her sophomore album, Guts. Her first album, Sour, was a huge hit and even won her a Grammy. A second album as successful was always going to be a tall task. Guts debuted atop the Billboard 200 — making her the first woman artist since Ariana Grande to have their first two albums accomplish this feat.

To support Guts, Rodrigo will tour the album next year. The “Guts” world tour begins in February and will take her across the Untied States and Europe. After touring theaters during her first tour, she will jump to arenas on her second. This includes legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden and TD Garden. Demand for tickets has been insane, as Ticketmaster can attest to.