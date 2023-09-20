The ticket presale demand for Olivia Rodrigo's “Guts” world tour has been insane. Ticketmaster has opened up about the insane demand.

In a social media post, Ticketmaster announced that there are more registered fans than tickets available. That means that more users registered for presale codes for Rodrigo's “Guts” world tour than the thousands of seats on the tour. Each arena has somewhere in the 10,000-20,000 seats on average, and yet, more are hoping to get seats than that cumulative number.

“Fans response to Olivia Rodrigo's ‘Guts' world tour has been massive, and despite adding 20 more dates to better meet demand, there are still far more registered fans than tickets availble,” Ticketmaster's social media post read. “To create a better shopping experience, a limited number of fans will get access to the sale based on ticket availability and most fans will be placed on the waitlist.”

“Please remember, receiving a code doesn't guarantee tickets,” the post concludes.

Ticket buying has been a mess for fans for a while now. Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour-Ticketmaster headache is a prime example of that. Rodrigo's “Guts” world tour is her second headlining tour, and the jump to arenas means even bigger audiences for Rodrigo to perform in front of.

Olivia Rodrigo just released her sophomore album, Guts. After Sour, a Grammy-winning album, it was going to be an uphill battle to top that. Rodrigo's second album once again debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart — making her the first woman artist since Ariana Grande to her her first two albums accomplish that feat.