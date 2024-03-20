During the March 19 show on Olivia Rodrigo's “Guts” world tour, the “Good 4 U” singer unveiled a deluxe edition of her latest album.
An updated announcement
Update: Rodrigo sent an email to fans that revealed that the deluxe edition will include “new” versions of the secret songs. Read the full announcement below.
“Surprise!!! Guts (Spilled) is coming March 22nd!” the announcement began. “It will include new versions of the secret songs from the original Guts vinyl, including ‘Obsessed,' which I've been having SO much fun performing on tour!!
“The deluxe version will also include a brand new song called “So American” which I'm stoked for you guys to hear,” she continued.
Videos from the show posted by Rodrigo's account showed her unfolding a sign that read “Guts Deluxe Out Friday,” confirming its March 22 release date. She further promoted the news in a second social media post. The post began with the sign laid out on the ground. The second photo showed her with her dancers, who held smaller signs with the titles of the five bonus tracks.
That's right — the Guts Deluxe Edition will feature five new songs from Rodrigo. Four of them — “Obsessed”; “Scared of My Guitar”; “Stranger”; and “Girl I've Always Been” — were released as bonus tracks on various vinyl releases of Guts. Rodrigo's 2023 Record Store Day release, titled The Secret Tracks, featured the four songs on an EP.
However, a brand new track, “So American,” will also be released on this new reissue.
A new album cover was unveiled in the post as well. It features Rodrigo in a similar pose to the original album. However, she's now wearing red beneath her black dress. A hole is punched through her face, and the words “Guts (spilled)” read inside of it, a funny play on words of the album's title.
Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, Guts, was released on September 8, 2023. The album was a follow-up to her debut album, Sour, which was a blockbuster hit.
The expectations were high for Rodrigo after Sour. After all, the album launched her career with songs like “Drivers License”; “Deja Vu”; and “Good 4 U.” The album even won a Grammy, taking home Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 ceremony.
On her sophomore album, Rodrigo explores more glam-rock sounds. The inspiration was always there, even on Sour, but she leans into it heavily on her second album.
Promotion for Guts began in the summer of 2023. “Vampire,” the album's lead single, was released on June 30. Two more singles, “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back!” followed.
Guts was up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year like Rodrigo's Sour. Sadly, she didn't win either award (they both went to Taylor Swift's Midnights).
Currently, Rodrigo is embarking on her biggest concert tour to date, the “Guts” world tour. While her first tour visited various theaters across North America and Europe, her second tour made the leap to arenas. Rodrigo is selling out the likes of Madison Square Garden, a huge jump for the young singer.
Olivia Rodrigo began her career as an actress. She got her start leading Disney Channel's Bizaardvark. From there, she landed her biggest role to date in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+. During that time, Rodrigo's music career began blowing up thanks to “Drivers License.”