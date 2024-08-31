Jason Kelce admitted that he had some doubts about Simone Biles before her 2024 Paris Olympics performance.

The retired NFL star, spoke on his New Heights podcast which he hosts alongside his younger brother Travis Kelce about the gymnast. Jason said his source of doubt came from Biles' age entering the Olympics which is 27 compared to a large majority of the women competing in the sport being under the age of 25.

“We watched like every [Team USA gymnastics] girl go and do the floor routine, and Simone Biles was the last person, and I’m like, you know she’s getting older. She’s a little bit… we’ll see how she looks,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player said.

Travis on the other hand was puzzled by Jason's analysis, “There’s no way you really thought this” he said.

Jason doubled down on why he believed age would be a factor in Biles' performance.

“When you go look at the age of gymnasts, they’re usually not in their mid-20s to late 20s. They’re usually young. They usually don’t age and sustain well later,” Jason responded.

Despite his doubt, Jason was seen cheering on Biles and Team USA consisting of Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. After watching Biles literally taking her performance to new heights — the gymnast was able to gain 12 feet of air during her floor routine — Jason's opinion shifted.

“She is the anomaly because she jumped higher than everybody, and it wasn’t even close,” Jason said.

Biles went on to win four medals at the Olympics: three gold and one silver.

“I've accomplished way more than in my wildest dreams,” Biles told reporters in the press conference room after her last competition. “Not just at this Olympics, but in the sport.”

“A couple years ago, I didn't think I'd be back here at an Olympic Games,” she continued. “So competing and then walking away with four medals… I'm not mad about it. I'm pretty proud of myself.”

Take a look at her floor routine here.