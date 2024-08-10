With Olympics final upon us, the NBA versus European basketball debate continues to ramp up. The former's standing as the preeminent league in the world should not be in doubt, but a huge part of its current and future star power is coming from the overseas. Though, while some fans get into heated exchanges on social media, Brooklyn Nets point guard and Germany representative Dennis Schroder is sharing his thoughts on the differences between both styles of play.

He made sure to choose his words carefully, but the comments are bound to elicit strong responses regardless.

“European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball, straight coaching,” Schroder told the media Saturday after Germany fell to Serbia in the Bronze Medal game, 93-83.

“Really, really high IQ guys who know how to play the game. Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, I mean so many teams out there who know how to play, who is athletic. Of course {the NBA} is one of the best leagues in the world or is the best league in the world, but Europeans are coming for sure.”

European basketball's growing influence on NBA

There is plenty to unpack in that statement. For one, it seems as if Schroder is suggesting that the NBA relies more on athleticism and talent rather than fundamental soundness and intangibles. He did not say The Association is all flash and no substance, but the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP clearly believes there are certain subtleties on the European circuit that are not as prevalent in the most prominent league.

Most NBA fans are perfectly aware of the tremendous basketball IQ of modern Euro stars. Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic display elite court vision and playmaking abilities on a regular basis. There are other examples as well. But the NBA is not purely a dunkfest and 3-point shooting extravaganza, even if it is leaning in that direction much more than it did a couple decades ago.

Beyond LeBron James, there are stars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards who all have excellent instincts and feel for the game. The NBA is starting to reclaim the balance it was missing in recent years, and American talents are definitely a key reason why. But the enormous impact of Europeans is undeniable. They are elevating and growing the game.

This fusion is positioning the NBA for prolonged prosperity. Though, some guys might want to have a word with Dennis Schroder when the 2024-25 season tips off in October.