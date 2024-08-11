Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram category at the Paris Olympic Games, has initiated legal action in response to a wave of online abuse she endured throughout the competition. Khelif’s attorney, Nabil Boudi, said Sunday that a formal complaint has been filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, citing aggravated cyber harassment.

The harassment Khelif faced was tied to intense scrutiny and unfounded accusations regarding her gender. Despite the backlash, Khelif emerged the gold medal winner, but the online abuse cast a shadow over her achievement.

“Having just won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, boxer Imane Khelif has decided to lead a new fight: that of justice, dignity, and honor,” Boudi said in a statement, per ESPN’s Connor Halloran. He added that the complaint seeks a criminal investigation to identify those responsible for what he described as a “misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign” against the champion.

The controversy began when the International Boxing Association (IBA), largely influenced by Russian officials, disqualified Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Li Yu-ting from last year’s world championships, alleging they failed a gender eligibility test. Both athletes, however, were cleared to compete in Paris under the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) guidelines on gender eligibility. Khelif ultimately won the gold medal in her category, marking Algeria’s second boxing gold in Olympic history.

Prominent figures also scrutinized Imane Khelif

The scrutiny Khelif faced wasn’t limited to anonymous social media users; prominent figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and author J.K. Rowling also publicly questioned her eligibility, fueling further online attacks. Despite this, Khelif remained focused on her goal

“For eight years, this has been my dream, and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medalist,” she said through an interpreter after her victory over China’s Yang Liu in the final bout on Friday. “That also gives my success a special taste because of those attacks. … We are in the Olympics to perform as athletes, and I hope that we will not see any similar attacks in future Olympics.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office has yet to confirm receipt of Khelif’s complaint, though it is expected to move forward soon. Khelif’s legal team is pressing for a thorough investigation into the online abuse.

The IOC has repeatedly affirmed Khelif’s right to compete, with IOC President Thomas Bach denouncing the criticism as “hate speech.”