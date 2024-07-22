LeBron James put on a stellar late-game display to help Team USA earn a 92-88 win over Germany on Monday. James scored his team's last 11 points to seal the victory. His continued late-game heroics are impressive considering his age. Thus, fellow Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA teammate Anthony Davis displayed a hilarious reaction to James' feat.

“LeBron James… a monster. He's still doing this at 45!” Davis said after the game, via the NBA X (formerly Twitter) account.

James has not reached the age of 45 yet, but Anthony Davis' praise is still fitting. James will turn 40 years old in December of 2024 but has not lost a step. Ended Monday's win over Team Germany with a team-high 20 points to go with six rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal. James shot 100 percent on his three-pointers (2-for-2) and 80 percent from the field.

The Lakers veteran has been one of the most important players for the USA through the squad's exhibition games. James helped his team get a 101-100 win over South Sudan after a clutch late-game drive to the basket. Team USA will continue to use his efforts as they look to win another gold at the start of official Olympic play. However, James is not the only one looking to make an impact for the highly-touted squad.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.