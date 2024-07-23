The Team USA basketball squad engaged in another nail-biting Olympic exhibition matchup on Monday. The late-game heroics of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James helped USA beat Germany 92-88. Several NBA players and analysts reacted to James' impressive clutch play after the matchup including Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Kendrick Perkins.

James scored Team USA's last 11 points of the game and helped them overcome a two-point deficit with 4:37 left in the game. The Lakers veteran finished the game with a team-high 20 points along with six rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal. Ja Morant's reaction to James' feat was simple but greatly captured the veteran's play:

“Bron been hooping!!” Morant wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a crown emoji.

Furthermore, Kendrick Perkins, Tyrese Maxey, and Lamar Odom chimed in with more praise:

“That grown man strength hits different huh? Bron out here bullying these young boys. God Bless America,” Perkins commented on X.

“BRON SO NICE,” Maxey wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

“LeTakeover,” Odom, wrote alongside three laughing emojis.

Despite being 39 years old, LeBron James has been one of the most productive members of Team USA's Olympic squad. The team will continue to use his leadership in preparation for when the official competition starts on July 28.

LeBron James leading the way for Ja Morant, young NBA talent

James has extensive international experience. He contributes both on and off the court as well. When Team USA exhibition play started, fellow Olympic teammate and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony admitted to James that he was nervous. Someone with veteran experience like James made the Laker star the perfect person to confide in. Surely, James gave Edwards sound advice.

Edwards is not the only one navigating his way through the pressures of playing with the best talent in the world.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was one of the top young players in the league before a suspension and season-ending injury halted his 2023-24 season. Morant comes off a season where he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. The 24-year-old looks to help restore the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

Tyrese Maxey is on the come-up as well. After averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game in 2023-24, Maxey won the NBA's Most Improved Award. His Philadelphia 76ers squad got a notable boost during the 2024 offseason when Paul George arrived from the Los Angeles Clippers.

It will be exciting to watch the NBA's young stars continue to grow. Perhaps fans will one day see them represent Team USA, just as LeBron James has over the years.