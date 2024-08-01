Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t new with setting scoring records and added another one for the history books during Wednesday's match against South Sudan. While he hasn't claimed the top scorer title yet, James joined Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony as only the third Team USA player to surpass 300 points in Olympic history.

In addition to leading Team USA to victories and proudly bearing the flag, LeBron James continues to defy age, still breaking records as a 39-year-old.

While recording an international scoring record is an impressive feat, James remains focused on securing the gold medal.

What the international scoring record means for LeBron James

“Oh, not much,” James replied when asked about what the record means to him. “I mean, at the end of the day, I just want to, you know, win. I mean, I’m here to win and win the gold, and that’s my only mindset.”

Captain LeMerica always comes to Team USA’s rescue, frequently scoring timely buckets and coming in the clutch. He consistently proved the doubters wrong with impressive performances and just stuffing the stat sheet.

“It's not even about scoring, it’s not about any of the stats, all the stats that pretty much don’t show up, you know, closing out, you know, getting, you know, hockey assists if possible, just stopping guys from crashing the glass. So it’s definitely an honor any time you hear your name in it, in any type of record books, but at the end of the day I’m here for a bigger picture, for sure,” James continued via Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.

Flawless Team USA

Team USA aims to secure a record-extending 17th gold medal at the Olympics, while James is pursuing his third individual gold, adding to his legendary résumé.

Their journey began impressively with a strong performance against Serbia in the Olympic opener.

James was his usual self against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. He scored effortlessly, orchestrated the offense, dominated the boards, and played solid defense.

The 39-year old contributed 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and a steal in nearly 27 minutes during the 110-84 win over Serbia. He made 9-of-13 field goals, hit a three-pointer, and converted both of his free throws.

Facing Jokic, James sought some personal redemption for the 2023 and 2024 NBA Playoffs, taking charge and guiding Team USA to a decisive 26-point win.

Team USA took on one of its most anticipated opponents on Wednesday against South Sudan. Making its Olympic debut, South Sudan began the tournament with a strong 90-79 win over Puerto Rico.

The matchup was particularly notable because South Sudan had already tested Team USA in their July 20 USA Basketball Showcase, pushing them to their limits and coming within just one point against the American juggernaut.

Team USA wasn’t threatened the entire match as they led for the majority of the game. James delivered 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. The Americans won 103-86, a more comfortable victory than their close 101-100 win on July 20.

LeBron James potentially making more Olympic records

James achieved his 300th Olympic point and also moved into fifth place on the all-time assists list with 102, surpassing his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Matthew Dellavedova.

The NBA’s All-time top scorer is also expected to overtake Argentina’s Manu Ginóbili (107) and Yugoslavia-Croatia’s Toni Kukoč (112) in assists as the tournament progresses. At 39, he also ranks among the top five in all-time steals (second with 38) and wins (fifth with 23).

Team USA will face Puerto Rico in their third group game on Saturday, August 3.