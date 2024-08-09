After LeBron James delivered a legendary performance against Serbia on Thursday, he immediately responded to his best friend Carmelo Anthony. It seems that Anthony told James to get the win in the semifinals prior to the beginning of the match. While Team USA nearly lost after a poor three-quarter performance, LeBron managed to help the team get back up.

As a result, a hyped-up James uploaded a picture of him and Anthony in his Instagram stories. LeBron revealed in his story that Carmelo told him to get the win no matter how difficult it takes to achieve it. In response, James made it clear to Anthony that he heard him and listened to him.

You said “Gotta get it done the hard way,”” James said. “I heard you loud and clear my brother.

LeBron James puts up his second triple-double performance in the Olympics

LeBron James made history on Thursday against Serbia when he put up a triple-double performance. James is now the only men's basketball player in Olympic history with multiple triple-double performances. The first time he achieved these stats was back in the 2012 Olympics. To add the icing on the cake, James also made history by putting up the fourth total triple-double in Olympic history. The only other players to notch a triple-double in the Olympics are Alexander Belov in 1976 and Luka Doncic in 2020.

While James' performance was historic, his efforts didn't go to waste. Stephen Curry was undoubtedly the hero for Team USA in their matchup against Serbia. However, if LeBron wasn't there to provide much-needed support, Curry's legendary scoring performance could've gone to waste.

As expected, James took charge as the floor general, facilitating plays for his teammates. He also contributed on the scoreboard and controlled the rebounds, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. His masterful performance was a perfect match for Curry's 36-point outburst.

Stephen Curry's scoring prowess rallied Team USA to beat Serbia

When it seemed like all hope was lost for Team USA against Serbia, the Americans staged a remarkable comeback to secure a narrow 95-91 victory. A significant part of this win is thanks to Stephen Curry's incredible shooting performance.

Curry was unstoppable on Thursday, scoring 36 points with an impressive 64.3% shooting from beyond the arc and 63.2% overall. From the start, it was clear Steph was poised for a big game, trading three-pointers with the Serbians in the first quarter. However, of the nine threes he made, it was the clutch shot in the fourth quarter that made all the difference.

Team USA fought hard throughout the game, and it wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that they finally caught up to Serbia. With 2:25 left on the clock, LeBron James found Curry open for a critical three-pointer, giving Team USA an 87-86 lead. That shot re-energized the team and sparked a flurry of successful shots, sealing the comeback victory.