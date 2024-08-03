South Sudan Basketball Federation president and former two-time NBA All-Star Luol Deng has a big issue with the officiating that transpired in his country's 96-85 loss versus Serbia. The team's Olympics experience is officially over, but Deng is voicing his ardent displeasure about the lack of African referee representation in the Summer Games.

“It's a narrative and a stigma that's out there that African players are aggressive… I don't know why there's no African referees in the Olympics,” he said postgame, per The Washington Post's Ben Golliver. “It's 2024.”

Besides wanting more diversity in the officiating department, Deng's call to action is intended to provide South Sudan and other physical teams with a ref whom they feel permits their style of play. While making his feelings known, though, he also perpetuated the stereotype of European players not being the most physical.

“If these referees are not familiar with our game or our style, the, I don’t know what the world championship or the Olympics is,” Deng said. “Is it just the European style and we’re not allowed to be aggressive?”

South Sudan was called for 24 fouls, while Serbia got whistled for 17, but the disparity really shows up on the charity stripe. The Serbians attempted 25 more free throws than their opponent, which obviously helped them secure the crucial win. Such a contrast will inevitably draw strong reactions.

South Sudan became a fan favorite during Olympics

South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey echoed Deng's frustration and revealed just how devastated his players were by the stinging defeat.

“I need an answer,” he said, regarding what he considered to be an officiating “travesty,” per Golliver. “I’m baffled.… My guys are in there in tears. … I’d rather lose by 30 than have this happen to us.”

Teams do not want their fate lying in the referee's hands, but they must also be aware of the risks they take by heavily emphasizing physicality. The identity of South Sudan basketball is toughness, and it must be preserved. Without that intangible and the group's defensive tenacity, nearly upsetting Team USA in an exhibition and winning a game at the Paris Olympics would not even be possible. Finding balance is essential, however.

Luol Deng has invested much of his own money into this team's existence, so his passion is to be expected. It will be interesting to see how the International Olympic Committee responds to these comments.