Nike has been going all-out in their advertisements for the Paris Olympics. With the theme ‘Winning isn't for everyone', they have told the stories of generational talents like LeBron James, A'ja Wilson, and Kevin Durant. However, the Phoenix Suns star's run with the checks has been insanely good. Prior to the start of Team USA's campaign, he already got a commercial, it looks like he has another piece of advertising set with the iconic sportswear brand.

Kevin Durant is front and center in Nike's new ad in New York City. The Slim Reaper was tagged not as a bad person but as ‘the baddest' on the billboard. Durant even reposted the advert on his Instagram story. He added it with the caption, “Nike, tell me. Am I the baddest?”

All of this is being done in celebration of Durant being the new all-time scoring leader for Team USA. He managed to notch the feat and usurp Lisa Leslie during their Olympics quarterfinal battle against Brazil. This Suns legend scored his 489th point to reach the milestone while the game was nearing the end of the third quarter. A very insane feat would necessitate a great advertising run. Nike is giving Durant just that while he is on the hunt for a fourth Olympics gold medal.

How has Kevin Durant been for Team USA at the Olympics?

Despite coming off an injury just days before the games started, Durant was on an absolute heater. He fired on all cylinders against Puerto Rico, Serbia, and South Sudan. In their latest matchup against Brazil, the Suns star did not quite catch on fire but was still able to deliver. He still scored 11 points on a 50% shooting clip.

Durant has been a key pillar for Team USA's success in the Olympics in the past few years. He may just feel like this honor is because he's been around for a while but the Suns star more than deserves to be the all-time leader.