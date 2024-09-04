Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breakdancer who became a viral sensation for her unconventional routine at the Paris Games, has publicly apologized for the controversy her performance stirred, per CNN. In a candid interview on Australian current affairs show “The Project,” Gunn expressed regret over the backlash faced by the breakdancing community due to her appearance. Known as Raygun, the 37-year-old university lecturer and competitive dancer faced a tough crowd at the Olympics, losing all three of her battles with a score of 18-0.

“I am very sorry for the backlash that the community has experienced,” Gunn stated, acknowledging the fallout from her performance. Her routine, which featured kangaroo hopping and sprinkler moves, did not resonate well with the judges or the audience, leading to widespread criticism. Gunn admitted that the negative reaction had a profound effect on her, though she has not yet brought herself to watch the sketch about her on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” which aired shortly after the Games.

Reflections and Future Plans

In the interview, Gunn reflected on her performance, expressing that she anticipated a challenging reception. “I knew that I was going to get beaten, and I knew that people were not going to understand my style,” she said. Despite being the top-ranked Australian B-girl in previous years and earning a spot at the Paris Olympics through her success in the Oceania championships, Gunn felt the odds were against her.

“The conspiracy theories were just awful,” Gunn said.“The energy and vitriol that people had was pretty alarming.”

She shared her decision to step back from breakdancing competitions for the foreseeable future, focusing instead on positive aspects of her experience. “I would much rather focus on the positives out of this,” she noted, emphasizing her intention to embrace the joy she brought to people through her performances. With breakdancing’s Olympic debut now concluded, Gunn’s apology and reflections mark a pivotal moment in her career as she seeks to move past the controversy and find a new path forward.