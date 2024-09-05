The New York Giants are preparing for the start of what should be an exciting 2024 season. The Giants have some intriguing young talent and contributors ready to make progress toward the team's quest to improve upon their 2023 showing. Moreover, the team is fostering its connection with longtime fans and other athletes. Olympic track and field star Rai Benjamin received a classy gesture from the Giants ahead of the season's start.

Rai Benjamin, a Mount Vernon, New York native, won gold in the 400-meter hurdles and helped the Team USA 4×400 relay team to a gold as well in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Giants performed the gesture of handing out their No. 1 jersey to Benjamin when he spent a day with the team, per NFL.com.

New York's move comes roughly a week after giving rising rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers the previously retired No. 1 jersey

Benjamin was grateful for New York's move and expressed respect for the Giants as a fellow elite athlete.

“I know what it's like to be in that position,” Benjamin said. “And I know the pressure that's bestowed upon you and the expectation, and I know having to perform with all that being said, it's really hard.”

Benjamin might be rooting extra hard for the Giants to succeed during the 2024 season after his interactions with the team.

New York finished 2023 with a 6-11 record. Nevertheless, they are bracing for improvement, and Malik Nabers looks to be at the center of it. Nabers received high expectations from teammate Isaiah Simmons ahead of his rookie year.

“Now this is just off of me seeing him in OTAs, camp, preseason,” Simmons said on Nabers, via SNy Giants. “This is the standard I hold him too, I'm on his a** everyday. Expectations for him? I say, offensive rookie of the year, over 1000 [receiving yards], no more than three drops and that's me really giving him grace, after this year, those three drops, that's not allowed.”

It will be exciting to see how Nabers and the rest of his teammates perform during the Fall of 2024.