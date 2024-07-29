The Paris Olympics have begun and we are just days away from the men's olympic golf competition gearing up. Prior to tee times, players addressed the media, including world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler is joined by Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa to make up Team USA. Schauffele, fresh off his Open Championship victory, is the reigning Olympic Gold Medalist. He captured gold at the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Japan (2021 due to COVID).

Schauffele is having quite the year. Not only did he win the Claret Jug a couple weeks ago, he also won the PGA Championship at Valhalla back in May. Despite winning two majors, it is Scheffler though who is still the favorite entering the Olympics.

After all, Scheffler is having a historic season himself. He has won six tournaments, including his second Green Jacket at the Masters in April.

As he prepares for the Olympics, Scheffler detailed some unexpected renovations.

“I have a room in my house where — it's called the golf room where I just keep all my crap, basically. There's some trophies in there and we built a couple additional shelves this year which is pretty fun,” said Scheffler.

“We were redoing the room as I was winning a bunch and so we just kind of had to continue to adjust, which was a pretty fun thing to be able to do.”

Scottie Scheffler dominating 2024 PGA Tour season

Following a few top-10's to start his season, Scheffler really turned it on. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then became the first player ever to win The Players in back to back years, per NBC Sports.

From there, he rattled off victories at Augusta National, the RBC Heritage, The Memorial and The Travelers Championship. Suffice it to say, more room for trophies was needed.

Not surprisingly though, the Ridgewood, New Jersey native opts not to spend much time reflecting. Instead, he continues to stay in the moment and focus on the task at hand.

That task is currently helping Team USA add another golf medal to their tally. But individually, a gold medal hanging in that room would surely look nice.

“I don't think I've really taken the jacket [Green Jacket] out of the house at home or really sat in there much. I try to do my best to be present where I am, and maybe this fall I'll sit back and reflect on the year, something like that.”