The Paris Olympics have begun and we are just days away from the men's olympic golf competition gearing up. Prior to tee times, players addressed the media, including world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler is joined by Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa to make up Team USA. Schauffele, fresh off his Open Championship victory, is the reigning Olympic Gold Medalist. He captured gold at the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Japan (2021 due to COVID).
Schauffele is having quite the year. Not only did he win the Claret Jug a couple weeks ago, he also won the PGA Championship at Valhalla back in May. Despite winning two majors, it is Scheffler though who is still the favorite entering the Olympics.
After all, Scheffler is having a historic season himself. He has won six tournaments, including his second Green Jacket at the Masters in April.
As he prepares for the Olympics, Scheffler detailed some unexpected renovations.
Scottie Scheffler dominating 2024 PGA Tour season
Following a few top-10's to start his season, Scheffler really turned it on. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then became the first player ever to win The Players in back to back years, per NBC Sports.
From there, he rattled off victories at Augusta National, the RBC Heritage, The Memorial and The Travelers Championship. Suffice it to say, more room for trophies was needed.