Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are NBA MVPs, multiple time All-Stars and part of Team USA. It’s easy to assume that they could do anything that they want with the basketball.

As Team USA gears up for the Paris Olympics later this month, Embiid, Curry and several other players were posed with that question in a humorous video shared Sunday night on the NBA's X account.

Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid unable to spin the basketball

“Do you know how to spin a ball on your finger,” the reporter asked.

Curry responded with “I can do a lot of things with a basketball. A lot of things.”

“That is the one thing that I can not do,” the Golden State star chuckled.

Several team members struggled with the task of spinning a basketball on their finger, despite its seemingly straightforward nature.

“No, I cannot,” Embiid replied without making an attempt.

“Probably the only guy on the team who can’t.” he continued.

It's a scene of surprise and a bit of embarrassment, with those who can spin the ball feeling incredulous that others cannot, while those who struggle with it appear somewhat sheepish about their attempts.

It's interesting how spinning a basketball on your finger doesn't necessarily correlate with basketball skills. Even Stephen Curry, known for his exceptional ballhandling and pre-game trick shots, and Joel Embiid, two of the game's greats, couldn't manage it.

Anthony Davis, despite some teammates doubting his ability, also demonstrated proficiency with the famous basketball trick.

Other Team USA members who can't do the seemingly simple skill

Even the most well-rounded player in LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers also admitted he couldn't pull off the trick. When he gave it a try, the ball didn't stay on his finger for long.

Jrue Holiday showed exceptional ability in spinning the basketball on his finger, with Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards demonstrating their proficiency. Kevin Durant, known for his basketball skills, effortlessly balanced the spinning ball on his finger and expressed mock disgust upon learning that Tyrese Haliburton, a point guard, couldn't do the same trick.

“Hali? At point guard don't know how to do it?” Durant quipped.

Durant even jokingly remarked that Embiid's inability to perform the trick was “sickening.”

“I thought he had more coordination than that,” Kevin Durant referring to Joel Embiid.

Haliburton's inability to spin the basketball on his finger drew a disappointed reaction from Bam Adebayo, who shook his head and jokingly muttered, “Gen Z.” It's particularly amusing considering Adebayo himself was born in 1997, which would categorize him as a zoomer.

Steph Curry jokingly labeled his lack of skill in that area as “embarrassing,” then made one final attempt. The spinning ball managed to stay upright on his finger for a split second before falling off. Curry reacted by catching the ball and playfully slamming it to the floor with a laugh.

“Can’t do it,” Curry said. “I can’t do it.”

The Team USA roster for the upcoming Olympics is considered one of the strongest in recent memory, but this also brings heightened expectations. Their campaign starts on July 27, but before that they will compete in the USA Basketball Showcase from July 10-22.

During this period, they'll face off against five different nations, including Canada, Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, and Germany, in preparation for the Olympics.