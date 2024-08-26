American sprinter Noah Lyles secured third place in the 200-meter race at the 2024 Olympics, his strongest event, but it was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 just two days earlier.

While some praised his determination to race despite being sick, others doubted his claim and accused him of making it up.

The Olympic gold medalist addressed his critics with a playful response, standing by his perspective on the value of his accomplishments.

Noah Lyles treasuring his bronze medal more

In a GQ Sports interview shared on Instagram, Lyles explained why he cherished his 200-meter bronze more than his 100-meter gold. The American sprinter overcame numerous obstacles to achieve his 2024 season goals. Although he faced criticism, the encouragement from fans, family, and friends fueled his drive to win Olympic medals.

His victory ended a 16-year drought for a Team USA sprinter to claim the gold in this event.

The video featured many comments from his followers, but one in particular caught his eye, which read: “Noah Lyles winning bronze with Covid might be more impressive than gold. Covid had my lungs in hell.”

“Definitely agree with that. The crazier thing is that people still think I didn’t have it. That’s wild,” Lyles acknowledged the social media user's comment.

Competing with COVID-19 in the Olympics

Lyles, who is known for not mincing words, admitted that winning the 200-meter bronze was more difficult than securing the 100-meter gold.

At the Stade de France, spectators saw Lyles edge out Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by a mere 0.005 seconds, with a perfectly timed lean at the finish line.

Lyles' thrilling 100-meter win, where he outran the season’s world leader with a time of 9.79 seconds, had set high expectations for his 200-meter performance. His third-place finish in the 200-meter final shocked many, especially when it was revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video, the athlete mentioned that many people doubted whether he actually competed while ill, which he found amusing. When the host asked, “Were you surprised that you even medaled?”

“No, I wasn’t surprised. I wanted first,” responded the six-time world champion.

Lyles addressing his critics

Although Lyles knew about his condition, he was not surprised to win the bronze, as he had set his sights on gold in the 200 meters.

Beyond discussing his medals, the American sprinter also shared a message for both his supporters and critics who followed the Paris Olympics.

“No matter if you were a hater or you loved me, thanks for watching, cause I know you watched,” Lyles continued.

After his impressive three-peat at the Budapest World Athletics Championships last year, Noah Lyles sparked controversy by criticizing the NBA’s “world champion” label. During a press conference, he said, “What really bothers me is seeing ‘world champion’ on the NBA Finals winners' heads. World champion of what? The United States?”

Drawing the ire of NBA stars

His remark drew sharp reactions from NBA stars.

Kevin Durant, a four-time Olympic champion, retorted with a jab: “Somebody help this brother.” Despite the backlash, Noah Lyles remained firm. In a follow-up interview, he stood by his comments, calling the NBA's response “whiny babies” and sarcastically noting the reaction, “Everyone was in such a tizzy!”

Devin Booker, another member of Team USA commented, “I feel like all the best talent in the world is in the NBA. And that’s coming from an Olympic gold medalist who believes that being an NBA champion was probably harder to do.”

This remark from the Phoenix Suns star appeared to target Lyles, particularly after his bronze medal finish in the men’s 200m event. The criticism intensified, further fueling the ongoing debate.

The vitriol directed at Lyles are unlikely to fade soon, especially with the ongoing attention he's receiving after the Olympics. However, despite the debate, no one can take away his status as an Olympic champion.