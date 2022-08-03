Stephen Curry his risen atop the NBA hierarchy once again after a championship season in 2021-22 with the Golden State Warriors. That’s why the latest take from Kevin Durant’s ex-teammate Mike James is sure to ruffle some feathers.

In a recent appearance on the Players Choice podcast, Mike James was asked to list his top five players in the NBA. The former Brooklyn Nets guard made some mighty fine choices for his first four in Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. But for his final spot, while he did say it was close between Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokic, he ultimately went with the Mavs star and then explained why he feels the Warriors guard ranks “a bit below”:

“…Steph, like how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kind of one-dimensional at times if that makes sense. … He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot and for a point guard that kind of bothers me. But he does score off the dribble so I mean he’s a superstar. When you’re picking your top five, you’re kind of just nit-picking.”

James further explains how his top five could perform at their peak level on any team in the world, while Steph Curry may take a step back given how much he thrives off the system built around him in Golden State.

Clearly not all fans agreed with his – and apparently Kevin Durant’s – top five list excluding Stephen Curry, with a handful taking to Twitter to express their disapproval of the Warriors star’s snub:

Mike James is a hater dawg … you can’t be a hooper and have takes that silly. Steph curry 1 dimensional? — Iceberg Slim (@SL7MB4NDZ) August 2, 2022

I told y’all that not all hoopers know ball, G. Mike James just said Embiid, Luka, Durant and LeBron >>> Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry. https://t.co/XzUIuyCNKH — Swipa (@SwipaCam) August 1, 2022

It’s not the first time Mike James has spoken up against Stephen Curry, either. He previously claimed that Kyrie Irving was “more skilled” than the two-time MVP and also got the approval of KD once again.

Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. But while leaving out Steph Curry from your top five is defensible given the talent in the NBA today, calling him one-dimensional might be taking it too far.