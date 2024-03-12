Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building should be good, as Zach Galifianakis is on board as a new cast member.
Hulu's popular series also recently introduced Kumail Nanjiani, Variety reports.
We don't know what character or role Galifianakis will play. Whatever it is, the actor/comedian is surely going to make a great addition. All we know, according to a source, is that his part is “integral to the twists and turns of this season's investigation.” This new season will be a look into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Deadline states.
He'll join Steve Martin, who co-created the hit series Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Additionally, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Meryl Streep are all part of the crime-comedy series.
About Only Murders in the Building
The show focuses on true crime-obsessed neighbors who are entangled in actual cases. It came out on Hulu on August 31, 2021, and was renewed for this upcoming fourth season in October of 2023.
It has excellent reviews and is critically acclaimed. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 98% average Tomatometer score and a 90% Audience score.
Meanwhile, Galifianakis will be seen in The Winner and as a voice actor for Jumba in the live-action Lilo & Stitch. You probably remember him best from The Hangover films as Alan. The movies also starred Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Tom Phillips. He was also in the Apple TV+ film The Beanie Bubble with Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook.
We'll soon discover what Zach Galifianakis can bring to Only Murders in the Building. If it's a comedic role, he'll surely kill.