Those who feel they haven't had enough Eugene Levy in their lives since Schitt's Creek ended, I have good news — the veteran comedic actor has season two of his reality travel show The Reluctant Traveler coming back in March, and now it's been announced he'll also be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season four.
Levy will be a recurring cast member alongside fellow newly announced Hollywood fan-favorites Molly Shannon and Eva Longoria. Meryl Streep will also be returning to the show for season four.
While it's not revealed exactly what Levy's role will be in the new season of the Hulu hit comedic crime show, Deadline reports that all new characters “will be integral to the twists and turns of the investigation into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival.”
Only Murders in the Building is a natural fit for Levy's first major role in scripted TV since the conclusion of Schitt's Creek. Levy is longtime friends with Martin Short, a fellow Canadian comedy legend and SCTV alumni, and they've already worked together on many other projects.
Levy also appeared alongside both Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Father of the Bride movies.
Eugene Levy wrapped Schitt's Creek, the quirky comedy he co-created with his son Dan Levy, on a high note — sweeping the 2020 Emmys with nine wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Levy (to go along with his acting Emmy for the role in 2019 as well.)
It's nice to see Eugene Levy finding another prestige show like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building to join as a follow up.