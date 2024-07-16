We are less than 48 hours away from the season's final major kicking off. Royal Troon Golf Course in Troon, Scotland will play host to the 152 Open Championship later this week.
There is an abundance of intriguing storylines.
Can Brian Harman shock the golfing world and repeat as champion? Vegas clearly does not think so as some sports books have him going off at 60-to-1. But links golf clearly fits his game and after he demolished the field last year, Harman should not be overlooked.
How about some of the young guns on tour like Akshay Bhatia or Sahith Theegala. Will we witness a youngster hoist the Claret Jug Sunday night? Will a member of LIV Golf join Bryson DeChambeau from the rival tour as a major winner in 2024?
But of course, all eyes will be on featured groups during the first couple of rounds. Without further ado, we reveal the six marquee groups that will likely produce a champion.
Jon Rahm – Tommy Fleetwood – Robert MacIntyre (4:36am ET)
Rahm is looking to climb back atop the golf world. He has come close a couple of times overseas, most recently finishing tied for second last year. The Spaniard will need to bring his A game though if he wants another major title.
Fleetwood is yet to win on the PGA Tour. But he has come ‘oh so close numerous times. The Englishman has also fared well on the DP World Tour and has the game to win. Don't be shocked if he's in contention come Sunday.
MacIntyre, on the other hand, is maybe the hottest player in the tournament. MacIntyre just won the Scottish Open last week, a tune up for the Open Championship. Will he carry that momentum into Royal Troon?
Ludvig Åberg – Bryson DeChambeau – Tom Kim (4:47am ET)
The next group to tee off early Wednesday morning will be equally fun to watch.
Ludvig Åberg is looking to break out and capture his first major title. Everyone in the golf world knows it's only a matter of time before it happens. Will it be this week?
DeChambeau meanwhile can put a stamp on his 2024 season with another win. Fresh off his U.S. Open victory, DeChambeau is in top form and will very likely be there in the end.
Do not sleep on Tom Kim though. Kim also finished T2 last year with Rahm and a host of others. He is young and does not have as much experience with links golf, but when he is playing well, he can be difficult to beat.
Rory McIlroy – Max Homa – Tyrrell Hatton (5:09am ET)
Max Homa is an interesting study. He has found tons of success on the PGA Tour but had yet to play well in a major until the Masters this year. Unfortunately, he then relented at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Can he finally shine on the brightest stage?
Hatton joined Rahm when he ditched the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Since then, he has not really made his mark. But he has plenty of experience with links golf, including a T5 finish at the 2015 Open Championship here at Royal Troon.
Then, of course, there is Rory McIlroy. The all-world golfer whose talents supersede description, has watched his legacy take a turn, and not for the better. McIlroy's unfortunate choke job at the U.S. Open has left many wondering will he ever capture another major? Only time will tell.
Rory McIlroy had made his previous 496 putts within 3-feet entering today.
Today, he missed a 2’6” putt on the 16th hole & a 3’9” putt on the 18th hole and lost the U.S. Open by 1 stroke. pic.twitter.com/HV94jRP34r
— WTF Stats (@WTFstats) June 16, 2024
Tiger Woods – Xander Schauffele – Patrick Cantlay (9:26am ET)
Tiger Woods is obviously a shell of his former self. He believes he can contend and still win. Not many others do though, including Colin Montgomerie, who took a shot at Woods. Maybe the more pertinent question is whether Woods will make the cut or not.
The same cannot be said for Schauffele. Xander finally broke through at the PGA Championship, winning his first major. Will he cap his 2024 season with another?
Then there is the oft-maligned Cantlay. The former UCLA Bruin has the game to content but has typically struggled across the pond.
Jordan Spieth – Scottie Scheffler – Cameron Young (10:10am ET)
The final pairing that is must watch belongs on this list solely because of one man, Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler has somehow elevated his game to a level not seen since prime Tiger Woods. Scheffler won his second Masters this year and has already won six times in 2024. In his three Open Championship starts, he has finished slightly worse each time logging a T8, T21 and T23 finish, respectively.
Don't count on that happening at Royal Troon this year.
Spieth and Young are highly talented, with the former winning three majors during his career. He won the 2017 Open Championship and has four other Top-10's to his credit. However, his game has fallen off the last couple of years. It will be interesting to see how he performs.
There are obviously countless other great players and storylines heading into The Open. So, get your coffee maker ready ahead of time and be sure to set your alarm nice and early all week long!