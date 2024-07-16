We are less than 48 hours away from the season's final major kicking off. Royal Troon Golf Course in Troon, Scotland will play host to the 152 Open Championship later this week.

There is an abundance of intriguing storylines.

Can Brian Harman shock the golfing world and repeat as champion? Vegas clearly does not think so as some sports books have him going off at 60-to-1. But links golf clearly fits his game and after he demolished the field last year, Harman should not be overlooked.

How about some of the young guns on tour like Akshay Bhatia or Sahith Theegala. Will we witness a youngster hoist the Claret Jug Sunday night? Will a member of LIV Golf join Bryson DeChambeau from the rival tour as a major winner in 2024?

But of course, all eyes will be on featured groups during the first couple of rounds. Without further ado, we reveal the six marquee groups that will likely produce a champion.

Jon Rahm – Tommy Fleetwood – Robert MacIntyre (4:36am ET)

Rahm is looking to climb back atop the golf world. He has come close a couple of times overseas, most recently finishing tied for second last year. The Spaniard will need to bring his A game though if he wants another major title.

Fleetwood is yet to win on the PGA Tour. But he has come ‘oh so close numerous times. The Englishman has also fared well on the DP World Tour and has the game to win. Don't be shocked if he's in contention come Sunday.

MacIntyre, on the other hand, is maybe the hottest player in the tournament. MacIntyre just won the Scottish Open last week, a tune up for the Open Championship. Will he carry that momentum into Royal Troon?

Ludvig Åberg – Bryson DeChambeau – Tom Kim (4:47am ET)

The next group to tee off early Wednesday morning will be equally fun to watch.

Ludvig Åberg is looking to break out and capture his first major title. Everyone in the golf world knows it's only a matter of time before it happens. Will it be this week?

DeChambeau meanwhile can put a stamp on his 2024 season with another win. Fresh off his U.S. Open victory, DeChambeau is in top form and will very likely be there in the end.

Do not sleep on Tom Kim though. Kim also finished T2 last year with Rahm and a host of others. He is young and does not have as much experience with links golf, but when he is playing well, he can be difficult to beat.