Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau didn't make the cut at the Open Championship this year. The young man is keeping a professional attitude following his disappointing appearance at the tournament in Scotland.

“Thanks for all the amazing support this week at The Open. Wasn't the outcome I was looking for but we'll be back stronger next time. Love you guys,” DeChambeau said on X, formerly Twitter.

The golfer bowed out after scoring +9 in the event. He is in elite company, as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy also missed the cut. The Open Championship is moving into the final round on Sunday. The tournament has provided plenty of fireworks, as South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim made history Saturday with a hole-in-one on the 17th hole.

Bryson DeChambeau struggled at the Open Championship

DeChambeau just couldn't find his footing at Royal Troon. The young golfer had to deal with some bad winds at Scotland, that kept him from getting the birdies needed to stay afloat. It is certainly a disappointing ending for DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open earlier this year.

The golfer hasn't done so well in the past at the Open Championship. His best finish at the event is a tie for eighth place, during the 2022 tournament. He's done much better in the PGA Tour's other major events. Not only does he have two wins at the U.S. Open, but DeChambeau finished second in the PGA Championship this year. He also tied for sixth at this year's Masters.

The young golfer admitted that Royal Troon is a challenge he hasn't figured out yet how to beat.

“It’s a completely different test. I didn’t get any practice in it, and I didn’t really play much in the rain,” DeChambeau said following the first round this year, per NBC Sports. “It’s a difficult test out here. Something I’m not familiar with. I never grew up playing it, and not to say that that’s the reason; I finished eighth at St Andrews [at the 2022 Open]. I can do it when it’s warm and not windy.”

The good news for the young golfer is that he isn't the only one stumped by the course. Last year's U.S. Open champion, Wyndham Clark, missed the cut after finishing 16 over during the first two days of the tournament. It's certainly a hard course to play for any professional.

The Open Championship continues a while longer Saturday, and then into Sunday. The tournament looks open with Irish golfer Shane Lowry holding a slight lead at time of writing. DeChambeau will get his chance again next year to go out and win the event.