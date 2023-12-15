Oppenheimer is set to hit the stage in an unprecedented move

Prepare to experience the cinematic brilliance of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in an unprecedented live concert event at UCLA's Royce Hall on January 10. Universal Pictures and Syncopy proudly present “Oppenheimer: Live in Concert,” featuring a monumental performance led by Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, renowned for his exceptional musical contributions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Göransson, alongside a 53-piece orchestra conducted by Anthony Parnther, will bring the Oppenheimer soundtrack to life in a captivating performance under the direction of the film's composer. This extraordinary event will kick off with an introduction by Christopher Nolan himself, adding an exclusive touch to an evening dedicated to celebrating the film's cinematic prowess.

The critically acclaimed Oppenheimer has emerged as an awards season standout, amassing an impressive array of nominations, including 13 Critics Choice Awards and eight Golden Globe Awards across various categories such as best motion picture, director, and original score.

The soundtrack's monumental success is undeniable, having soared to become Universal's top-selling catalog album, accumulating a staggering 175 million streams across all digital streaming platforms. Göransson's instrumental theme from the film, “Can You Hear the Music,” has set records, amassing nearly 1.7 billion views on TikTok and crossing the 60 million streams mark across all digital platforms.

Göransson's illustrious career is punctuated by accolades, including an Academy Award for his work on Black Panther's score and multiple Grammy Awards, notably for his collaboration with Childish Gambino on “This is America.” His prowess extends across various projects, including composing for The Mandalorian, the Creed series, and Nolan's acclaimed film Tenet.

The live concert event promises an immersive experience, showcasing the sheer brilliance of Oppenheimer's musical landscape. As audiences await this unique orchestral rendition directed by Göransson, it stands as a testament to the enduring impact of the film's mesmerizing score, poised to elevate the cinematic experience to new heights at UCLA's Royce Hall.