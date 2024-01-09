Oprah Winfrey is addressing the alleged beef that she Taraji P. Henson have since the 'Empire' actress has spoken out recently.

There has been speculation that Oprah Winfrey and Taraji P. Henson are in a feud after the Empire actress spoke about a wage gap for Black women in Hollywood. Although, Henson previously cleared up any confusion last month.

“It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other,” Henson captioned a photo of her and Winfrey last month on Instagram. “It is also imperative to have women of color in decision making positions across ALL industries.”

“With that being said…Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all,” she continued.

“She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did! It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard,” she wrote. “Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do.”

Oprah Winfrey Speaks Out About Taraji P. Henson Alleged Feud

Internet sleuths, however, believed that Henson was throwing shade at Winfrey despite her public appreciation for the media mogul. While fans didn't get the hint, Winfrey shut down the accusations once and for all.

“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing … I heard I was trending yesterday,” Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight. “People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I'm not in charge of the budget because that's Warner Brothers you know that's the way the studio system works.”

Winfrey was an executive producer for the Golden Globes nominated The Color Purple musical adaption that his theaters on Christmas Day. Henson played Shug Avery in the film.

She added, “We as producers, everybody gets their salary everybody is negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there was a problem with a cars or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true.”

Winfrey then explained that there is no bad blood between her and Henson.

“I am all for everybody being the greatest and rising to meet the rising of their own life,” she continued. “There was something online about us being separated at the top of the Empire State Building. On that particular day, we were so cold so I don't know what kind of body language people were talking about. I was literally just trying to stay warm and that was the fourth thing we had done. There's no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I.”