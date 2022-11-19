Published November 19, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Oregon Ducks have a critical matchup on the slate for Saturday against the Utah Utes, but they may be forced to go to battle without star quarterback Bo Nix. The Heisman hopeful is currently nursing an ankle injury that he sustained during the loss against Washington last week. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Ducks consider Nix to be a true game-time decision against Utah, and have not ruled out the possibility of starting freshman QB Ty Thompson in his place.

Sources: Oregon QB Bo Nix remains a game-time decision. He'll be evaluated in warm-ups and a decision will be made. Redshirt freshman Ty Thompson ready for first career start if Nix can't go. https://t.co/fl31GTO4qm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 19, 2022

Oregon is expecting Nix to go through pre-game warmups ahead of the Saturday night clash against Utah and will have a final decision on his status at that point. The game isn’t set to kick off until 10:30 p.m. EST, so Nix will have a bit more time to undergo treatment ahead of the game.

The Ducks enter the fray at 8-2 and are the No. 12 team in the country. Their loss against Washington snapped an eight-game winning streak, during which Oregon’s offense, led by Nix, had not scored fewer than 40 points in a single game. Utah is also 8-2, ranked as the No. 10 team nationally.

Having Nix on the field will be crucial for Oregon on Saturday, as their offense simply will not operate at the same level with the freshman Thompson under center. While he boasts plenty of potential, Nix has transformed this offense into one of the nation’s most dangerous, and his importance cannot be understated for this Ducks team.

This season, his first as a member of the Oregon football program, Nix has completed 71.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,774 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. On the ground, he’s racked up 512 yards on 79 rushes for 14 touchdowns.