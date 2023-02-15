Traeshon Holden has seen his time with Oregon football end before it even began. The Alabama Crimson Tide transfer was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and coercion, according to Jarrid Denney. Shortly after the incident happened, the Ducks cut ties with the WR, who just played two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Head coach Dan Lanning released a statement on the matter. Via On3 Sports:

“We are aware of the incident involving Traeshon Holden, and he has been dismissed from our team,” Lanning said. “We have high standards for the student-athletes, coaches, and staff in our football program, and we are disappointed when these standards are not met.

“We will continue to hold everyone in our program accountable for meeting our expectations.”

Holden was expected to compete for a starting spot in the Oregon receiver room and had previously committed to transferring back in December. Now, he’s facing a very uncertain football future. Holden proved to be a reliable pass-catcher during his time with Bama, collecting 46 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns across 2021 and 2022. Holden redshirted in 2020. This past season was undoubtedly his breakthrough campaign, reeling in six TDs.

Oregon ended up signing him because they needed more depth at wide receiver with Chase Cota graduating while several others have also departed. There is no question Traeshon Holden could’ve turned into a reliable weapon for quarterback Bo Nix, but we’ll never get to see him in a Ducks uniform now. Lanning is undoubtedly doing the right thing by holding Holden accountable for his actions, though.