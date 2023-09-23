The Oregon football team is dominating Colorado Saturday in part because of Bo Nix. Not only is Bo Nix among the best quarterbacks in college football, but he's the most experienced signal caller in the sport. The Oregon-Colorado game marks Nix's 51st career start under center, a fact that has sparked plenty of jokes on social media.

Nix was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to the Oregon football program ahead of the 2022 season. With the ABC broadcast for the Oregon-Colorado game discussing how long Nix has been playing college football, Twitter users had some fun with the quarterback's age and experience.

crazy that bo nix took over for cam newton at Auburn and is still in college — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 23, 2023

Bo Nix played against Justin Herbert in college & Herbert has been in the NFL for 4 years. — Vontel (@DVontelJ) September 23, 2023

Bo Nix had a whole failed career in the SEC and now being labeled a Heisman candidate at Oregon. 😂😂😂 — QP-Ski (@APEtimus_Prime) September 23, 2023

Bo nix really been in college before the pandemic happened pic.twitter.com/3pCErOCRS1 — • (@WokeeJa) September 23, 2023

Bo Nix was a starting QB in college when this happened lmao pic.twitter.com/qcxYkH2kgC — twizzy (@Stridahhh) September 23, 2023

Bo Nix is 36 this gotta be illegal. — Supermax. (@sportsbyshayla) September 23, 2023

Nix is 23 years old. He'll celebrate his 24th birthday a little over a month after the 2023-24 College Football Playoff national championship game. The Oregon football team hopes to be part of the contest. It's a realistic goal if Nix and the Ducks continue their strong start to the season.

Only USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams averaged more points per game than Oregon in their first three games. The Ducks made an immediate statement by scoring a whopping 81 points in their season opener. Oregon dropped 55 points on Hawaii in a 45-point Week 3 victory.

Nix is making a case to be considered for this year's Heisman Trophy. He entered Saturday's matchup with Colorado having completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nix completed 16 of his first 17 passes against Colorado before throwing an interception. The pick was Oregon's first turnover of the season. The miscue came with Oregon leading Colorado 21-0 midway through the second quarter.