The Oregon football team looked sluggish in their week one win against Idaho, and they will need to play a lot better this weekend when Boise State comes to town. The Broncos are expected to contend for the group of five College Football Playoff spot, and they are going to give the Ducks everything they have. One Boise State player that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning specifically has his eye on is running back Ashton Jeanty.

Last week against Georgia Southern, Ashton Jeanty ran the ball 20 times for 267 yards and six touchdowns. You read that correctly. Those are video game numbers, and the Oregon football team has to be ready to stop Jeanty.

“I think he's the best running back I've seen since I've been here,” Dan Lanning said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “He's certainly an NFL guy, and he doesn't go down on first contact ever. He's one of the best stiff arm guys that we've gone against. He runs really, really physical.”

How does Oregon slow down Ashton Jeanty?

One of the main focuses in practice this week for the Oregon football team has been preparing for Ashton Jeanty. Defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell talked about how the Ducks can slow down the explosive back.

“We play or run block reaction every day,” Caldwell said. “That's a great back so we have to keep our eyes in the backfield on our man. We're striking, doing a lot of run defense against the offense. Just contact every day preparing.”

Jamaree Caldwell's teammate, fellow d-lineman Derrick Harmon, said that it is the team's “mission” to stop Jeanty.

“Yeah, I feel like it's a mission to stop him from doing that against us,” Harmon said. “As long as we stop him from running that ball, we can win the game, I feel like.”

And how do the Ducks stop him? Well, it's simple.

“Tackle him,” Harmon said. “It's football. You have to tackle someone to bring him down.”

Georgia Southern should've tried that strategy.

One thing is for sure: The Oregon football team has to play better than they did against Idaho if they are going to come out on top this weekend. This Boise State offense is legit, and if the Ducks don't come ready, we could have an upset on our hands.

If the Broncos can miraculously find a way to win in Eugene, they will be in great position to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

Oregon and Boise State will kick off in week two at 10:00 ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be streaming on Peacock, and the Ducks are currently favored by 19.5 points.