New Oregon Ducks transfer hopes to carry on the program's winning tradition.

Newly signed Oregon football quarterback Dillon Gabriel doesn't just have his new team picked out after transferring to the Ducks from the Oklahoma Sooners — he's got his new number picked out, too. On Saturday afternoon, Gabriel announced on social media that he'd don number eight for the Ducks. Check out the post here.

Gabriel's “Marcus Approved!” exclamation is in reference to former Ducks quarterback and fellow Hawaii native Marcus Mariota, who famously wore number eight in Oregon from 2011 to 2014 and was quick to approve of Dillon bringing it out of retirement with his blessing.

Oregon will be Gabriel's third school in his FBS career. He transferred to Oklahoma from UCF. The 6'0″ 200-pound senior is a native of Mililani, Hawaii, located about 30 minutes north of Marcus Mariota's home city, Honolulu.

In 50 FBS games, Dillion has completed 1,050 of his 1,664 passing attempts (63.1%) with 125 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He continues Oregon's Oahu tradition, bringing a career FBS passer rating of 159.8.

Mariota was the second overall pick out of Oregon by the Tennesee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He's in his ninth NFL season and is a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles after stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

Gabriel hopes to join Mariota and several other former Oregon football quarterbacks to play in the NFL. They include Justin Herbert, Dennis Dixon, Kellen Clemens, Joey Harrington, Akili Smith, Tony Graziani and Super Bowl XXIX champion Bill Musgrave, who won a title with the Dallas Cowboys backing up Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.