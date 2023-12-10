Oregon football quarterback Ty Thompson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal one day after the school signed Dillon Gabriel

Oregon football quarterback Ty Thompson, once believed to be the heir apparent to Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix, is departing the school via the transfer portal. The new was reported in a social media post by ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday afternoon.

The news comes just one day after former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his intention to transfer to Oregon.

20-year-old Thompson, a native of Gilbert, Arizona, has two years of FBS eligibility remaining. He is a former Top 75 overall recruit in the Class of 2021

Thompson served as the backup quarterback to transfers Anthony Brown and Bo Nix in two seasons with Oregon football. He appeared in seven games for the Ducks in 2023, completing 11 of 20 passes for 72 yards with two interceptions.

“To let him go execute the offense and I thought he did a phenomenal job of protecting the ball,” said Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning about Thompson's performance this past season. “He presented tremendous touch on some of those throws. He put it where our guy could get it no one else could made some checks within the game based on our game plan to so really proud of the way he executed.”

According to a scouting report by NFLDraftbuzz.com, Thompson has “Good (not elite) arm strength and can easily make all the NFL throws with effortless deep passes. [He also] flashes good accuracy to all levels of the field and has the arm strength to make every requisite NFL throw. [He has] prototypical height for the position with the frame to easily add another 15 pounds of muscle mass without a significant loss in quickness.”