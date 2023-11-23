Ahead of their matchup against Oregon football, it’s time to release our Oregon State football Civil War Game predictions

Oregon State football ends its regular season with the renewal of the Civil War game against Oregon. This year's bout will be a top-25 matchup and the last time these two will meet as Pac-12 conference members.

Oregon State is just coming off a loss to Washington, who only beat them by two points. In fact, it's only eight points combined that are keeping the Beavers from being undefeated. They've been a welcome surprise to the Pac-12 in its final season, being one of the many that have kept their ranking, now No. 16 in the country.

But it's the in-state rival in the No. 6 Ducks who stand in their way this Saturday. Oregon has a lot more to play for than Oregon State. With a Ducks win, they move onto a rematch with Washington in the Pac-12 Championship and possibly a College Football Playoff top-4 beyond that should they win.

The Beavers have actually taken the last two out of three against the Ducks. However, that was in the comfort of Reser Stadium in Corvallis, where they are awfully tough to beat. This year's Civil War game will be at the Ducks' home of Autzen Stadium, likewise a tough place for visitors, especially the Beavers, who haven't won there since 2007. Can this be the year? Will they upset the Ducks?

Let's get into some Oregon State football bold predictions versus Oregon in the Civil War game.

Oregon State rushing attack will need to thrive, led by Damien Martinez

For the Beavers football team to have a shot against the Ducks, it's going to have to happen through the ground game, which has been their forte this season. That's mostly due to running back Damien Martinez, who leads the Beavers in rushing this season, going over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. But Deshaun Fenwick is a nice complement as well, who can create a one-two punch. This will be a challenge facing the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the country.

DJ Uiagalelei throws for only 175 yards, no touchdowns, and one pick

This is going to be a tough Oregon Ducks defensive team that Uiagalelei will face. For the most part, though, the Beavers' offensive line has done well to protect him this season, giving up only 10 sacks, and none in the last two games. But this team doesn't solely rely on Uiagalelei's arm to have them win games. He's had games this season where he's thrown well under 200 yards. Last week was one of those games, only throwing for 164 and no touchdowns to go with it. Don't be surprised to see something similar against a top-20 defense like Oregon's.

Oregon State football will surrender its most points allowed this season to Oregon

If you're an Oregon State football fan reading this, it's probably not the bold predictions you were hoping for. But honesty is the best policy, right? So, with that said, yeah, look for Oregon led by the likes of Bo Nix and running back Bucky Irving and their No. 2 scoring offense that averages 46.5 points per game (per Rivals) to put around that number on Oregon State on Saturday. Surprisingly the most points that the Beavers have allowed all season was against Cal back in early October where the Golden Bears scored 40 points.

Oregon State football loses the last Civil War game against Oregon as Pac-12 members

Oregon State will be facing an Oregon team that is perhaps the most well-rounded in the country, that has more or less been blowing teams out after their loss to Washington. Being at home in front of a live crowd at Autzen Stadium will be even more reason for Dan Lanning's team to be hyped given that a win gets them into the Pac-12 Championship. Jonathan Smith's Beavers take the loss here, where it may not be close after the half.