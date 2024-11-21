ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Washington State-Oregon State predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-Oregon State.

The Washington State Cougars kept playing with fire. They flirted with disaster against San Diego State, and then they blew a 14-point lead against New Mexico. Their defense just couldn't perform with any consistency, and their offense wasn't able to compensate. Washington State got sucked into a lot of high-scoring games, and the Cougars' odds finally ran out. They lost a shootout to New Mexico which gave Wazzu its second loss of the season and knocked the Cougars out of the College Football Playoff. WSU had clung to a slim hope that it could go 11-1 and maybe sneak into the playoff. While the odds were never high that WSU would make the 12-team field at 11-1, that record — if attained — would have still given WSU an achievement it has rarely forged in its history.

Now Washington State has to regroup. Fortunately for the Cougars, this next game is a game WSU should be able to get up for on an emotional level.

This is the “2-Pac” game, the matchup of the two schools which stayed behind as the two Pac-12 teams which did not flee to the Big Ten or Big 12. Washington State and Oregon State were left on the Pac-12 island. In 2026, they will be part of a new and reconstituted conference which might have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Washington State and OSU — players, coaches, fans, administrators — have endured a difficult period over the past few years, watching the Pac-12 splinter and leave them stranded. This game will remind the two schools of what they have been through, and that should inspire each side to put its best foot forward and go all-out in the pursuit of victory.

Keep in mind that in previous years, Oregon State would be preparing to play Oregon at the end of November, and Washington State would be preparing to play Washington. Those two rivalry games were moved to September this year, given that those matchups were no longer conference games. This is now the late-November rivalry for each team, and it could become a new tradition for these Pacific Northwest schools.

Washington State-Oregon State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Washington State won, 38-35.

Overall Series: Washington State leads the all-time series, 55-41-3.

Here are the Washington State-Oregon State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-Oregon State Odds

Washington State: -13.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -465

Oregon State: +13.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs Oregon State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon State offense has bottomed out. The Beavers were flattened last week by a bad Air Force team and might not be able to threaten Washington State's vulnerable defense. This could be the perfect matchup for WSU under the circumstances.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers are struggling, but so is Wazzu. This is a rivalry game. It's on Oregon State's home field. The crowd in Corvallis will be lively, and Washington State's defense could be the perfect get-well tonic for OSU's low-output offense.

Final Washington State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Washington State, but it's hard to trust the Cougars right now, given how suspect their defense is. Maybe wait for a live play on this one.

Final Washington State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -13.5