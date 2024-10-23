ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Oregon State has been solid at best this season despite two straight losses, while Cal has been on a losing streak where almost every single loss has been close. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon State-California prediction and pick.

Oregon State has been inconsistent this season. They are 4-3 and still have a path towards bowl eligibility. They have wins against Idaho State, San Diego State, Purdue, and Colorado State and losses against Oregon, Nevada, and UNLV. This is an interesting matchup because these two teams need to get back on track after being inconsistent up to this point in the season.

California has had a rough few weeks with many close losses. They started out undefeated, with wins against UC Davis, Auburn, and San Diego State. Then, they lost four straight, losing to Florida State, Miami, Pitt, and NC State. They are in desperate need of a win, and this could be a spot for them to finally get one after this losing streak.

Here are the Oregon State-California College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-California Odds

Oregon State: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +275

California: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 49.5 (-106)

Under: 49.5 (-114)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. California

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State has been inconsistent this season. On offense, they average 430.3 yards and 30.3 points per game. Quarterback Gevani McCoy has been solid for this offense at best but has also struggled. He has 1,297 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 62.1% completion percentage. Trent Walker has been great in the receiving corps this season, scoring 46 receptions for 468 yards and one touchdown. The running game with Anthony Hankerson is the key for the Beavers. He has 700 yards on 146 carries with 13 touchdowns. The running game sets everything up for the Beavers.

Oregon State's defense has been inconsistent this season, allowing 27.3 points per game and 371.4 yards per game. The Beavers have been solid against the pass, but they have been awful against the run. They allow 175.1 yards through the air and 196.3 yards on the ground. This becomes a decent matchup for the Beavers' defense because Cal has a solid passing offense, but they have not been great on the ground up to this point.

Why California Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cal has had bad luck recently in games, but they can still score and move the ball on offense. They are averaging 24 points per game and 371.4 total yards per game. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been solid for the Golden Bears this season. He has 1,731 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 67.4% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been solid with balance, but no player has stood out wide. The running game has also been solid for the Golden Bears, with Jaivian Thomas having 437 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries.

Cal's defense has been a standout this season, thanks to Justin Wilcox's defensive background. They allow 18.7 points and 337.9 yards per game. They excel against the pass but have the third-best rushing defense in the ACC. They allow 233.3 yards through the air and 104.6 yards on the ground. The matchup on the ground is huge because that is the biggest strength for the Oregon State offense. Cal needs a good matchup, and this might be it for them.

Final Oregon State-California Prediction & Pick

These are two teams that have had starts and stops this season across the board. Cal is the better team on paper, and they should win this game outright. However, Oregon State's style of play is physicality, and they don't get blown out playing that way. I think Oregon State keeps this within a touchdown, but Cal still wins the battle of former Pac-12 teams and finally gets a close win instead of a close loss.

Final Oregon State-California Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +9.5 (-105)