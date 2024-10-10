ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon State-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon State-Nevada.

The Oregon State Beavers and Nevada Wolf Pack are both living on the edge. However, one team is living on the right side of that edge while the other is not.

Oregon State was in deep trouble last week, trailing Colorado State by three points with under two minutes left in regulation. The Beavers were solid favorites for that game, favored by close to 10 points over the Rams, but they struggled for much of the day and were on the precipice of defeat. They did not cover the spread, but while bettors are interested in the margin of victory, the teams on the field are interested only in whether they win or lose. OSU was able to regroup, tie the game with a late field goal, and then win 39-31 in overtime. It was a very satisfying achievement for Oregon State head coach Trent Bray, who was Jonathan Smith's defensive coordinator for the Beavers last season and took over as head coach when Smith went to Michigan State and the Big Ten to lead the Spartans. Bray has a bunch of players who clearly love playing for him and will not quit when the going gets tough. Oregon State has lost only once this season and is in strong position to qualify for a bowl game, which would make this a successful year in Corvallis amid the tumult of watching the Pac-12 disintegrate and being rebuilt into a smaller, less prestigious conference.

While Oregon State was able to win a very close game last week, Nevada was not. Nevada did battle San Jose State tooth and nail for 60 minutes. Unlike Oregon State, Nevada was able to cover the point spread. Also unlike Oregon State, Nevada went home unhappy, being on the short end of a 35-31 score. Nevada began the season with a rough and brutal one-score loss to SMU. Nevada covered the spread in that game as well, but it was of little consolation to a team which had a multi-possession lead for much of the proceedings but crumbled in the final 20 minutes as SMU made a dramatic, late comeback. Nevada clearly is competitive, but the Wolf Pack just as clearly have problems finishing games. It is up to Nevada to not merely play 55 minutes, but all 60, and to find that handful of key plays which can nail down a win when it is there for the taking.

Here are the Oregon State-Nevada College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Nevada Odds

Oregon State: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -182

Nevada: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Oregon State vs Nevada

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers know how to win and Nevada does not. Oregon State deserves and has earned a lot more of the benefit of the doubt than Nevada has. If this game is close in the fourth quarter, Oregon State has shown the resilience and resourcefulness needed to win.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolf Pack aren't winning a lot of games outright, but they are covering spreads. It would shock absolutely no one if Oregon State won by three. The Beavers would get the result but the Wolf Pack would cover yet another spread in defeat.

Final Oregon State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Oregon State deserves the edge, given that it has been able to close out wins whereas Nevada has not been nearly as reliable in that regard. Take Oregon State.

Final Oregon State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -3.5