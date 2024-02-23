The Oregon State Cougars will head 38 miles south on the 880 freeway as they are at the Stanford Maples Pavilion on Saturday to face the Stanford Cardinal. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon State-Stanford prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Oregon State lost 81-73 to the California Golden Bears on Thursday in Berkeley. At first, they led 43-34 at halftime. But they collapsed in the second half to fall to the Golden Bears. Significantly, Jordan Pope led the Cougars with 23 points. Tyler Bilodeau had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Dexter Akanno added 15 points. But the rest of the team struggled.
Oregon State shot just 43.5 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the three-point line. Moreover, they allowed Cal to shoot 43.9 percent from the floor, including 48.3 percent from the triples. They also committed nine turnovers.
Stanford lost 78-65 to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday at home. Unfortunately, they fell behind 40-32 at halftime. They could not rally. Ultimately, Brandon Angel led the Cardinal with 21 points while going 8 for 14. Spencer Jones had 14 points while shooting 5 for 13. Also, Andrej Stojakovic had nine points while shooting 4 for 9. Kanaan Carlyle added eight points while shooting 1 for 7. Likewise, Michael Jones had seven points while shooting 3 for 7. Maxime Raynaud also struggled, managing six points while shooting 3 for 7.
The Cardinal shot just 40.7 percent from the field, including 29.9 percent from the triples. Additionally, they allowed the Ducks to shoot 50 percent from the field, including 48.3 percent from beyond the arc. They also lost the board battle 37-29 and committed 10 turnovers.
Stanford has dominated this series since 2000, going 35-10 against the Beavers in that span. Moreover, they have won four in a row against the Beavers. Stanford is also 7-3 over the past 10 games in the series, including 3-2 over five games at Stanford Maples Pavilion. Stanford defeated Oregon State 88-84 in overtime at Matthew Knight Arena on January 11, 2024.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Stanford Odds
Oregon State: +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +420
Stanford: -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -580
Over: 144.5 (-115)
Under: 144.5 (-105)
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford
Time: 5:05 PM ET/2:05 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oregon State comes into this battle with a 13-12-1 mark against the spread. Also, they are 10-8 against the spread as the underdog. The Beavers are also 4-4 against the spread on the road. Likewise, they are 10-6 against the spread against conference opponents. Oregon State has a 3-13 Pac-12 record.
Pope continues to produce, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, including 37 percent from the triples. Now, the Beavers need him to have a good game to have a chance. Bilodeau is averaging 13.6 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 50.9 percent from the floor. Akanna is managing 10.2 points per game. However, he is only shooting 37.9 percent from the field, including 29.9 percent from the triples.
Oregon State will cover the spread if their top three players can produce. Then, they need to play solid defense.
Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win
Stanford enters this game with a 12-13-1 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 6-7 against the spread as the favorite. The Cardinal are also 12-13-1 against the spread as the home team. Even more, they are 6-6 against the spread as the home favorite. Stanford is also 7-8-1 against the spread against the Pac-12 conference. Stanford has a 7-9 Pac-12 record.
Raynaud will need to have a better game. Currently, he is averaging 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Raynaud is also shooting 56.5 percent from the floor, including 38.6 percent from the triples. Now, he will need to bounce back. Angel is managing 13.3 points per game. Also, he is shooting 57.5 percent from the field, including 45 percent from the triples.
Carlyle is averaging 12.7 points per game. However, he is shooting only 41 percent from the field, including 45 percent from the three-point line. Michael Jones is averaging 10.9 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 52.2 percent from the hardwood, including 45 percent from the triples. Spencer Jones is averaging 10.8 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 42.5 percent from the floor, including 39.3 percent from the triples.
Stanford will cover the spread if their best players can produce. Then, they need to play tight defense and avoid bad stretches.
Final Oregon State-Stanford Prediction & Pick
The spread is hovering between 9-10 points. Oregon State has lost by more than 10 points in the Pac-12 four times on the road while covering the 10 points three times. While Stanford has won by more than 10 points at home just twice. They barely edged by the Beavers last time on the road. This game may be just as close, even if the Cardinal wins. Oregon State barely covers the spread on the road.
Final Oregon State-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +10.5 (-115)