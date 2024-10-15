ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 2 ranked Oregon Ducks (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) head to the Midwest to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) Friday night. Below we will continue our college football odds series with an Oregon-Purdue prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Oregon-Purdue College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Purdue Odds

Oregon: -27.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Purdue: +27.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Purdue

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is the number two team in the nation for a reason. For starters, Dillon Gabriel is 10th in the nation in passing yards, and 21st in passing touchdowns (14), he has thrown just three interceptions, and he has been sacked just seven times. Along with that, Gabriel has run for three touchdowns. When Gabriel is at his best, Oregon is one of the most unbeatable teams in the country. If he can have another good game, Oregon will come out on top and cover the spread.

The other good news for Oregon is Purdue allows the most yards per game in the Big 10. 228.8 of those yards per game come on the ground. Jordan James is a fantastic running back, and he should be able to run wild in this game. Purdue has also allowed 19 touchdowns on the ground this season. I am expecting James to have his best game of the season on Friday night.

Purdue also struggles on offense. On their five-game losing streak, the Boilermakers have scored more than 21 points just one time. They scored exactly 21 points against Oregon State, and they made a massive comeback against Illinois last week. Do not expect Oregon to allow Purdue to hang around in this game. 28 points is a lot, but Oregon has a real shot to cover this spread.

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread/Win

There is one thing to keep in mind for this game, and that is Big 10 teams traveling two or more time zones have really struggled this year. When teams travel two or more time zones, they are 3-10 this season. The three wins were Indiana at UCLA, Penn State at USC, and Minnesota at UCLA. Of those wins, only the Indiana/UCLA game was decided by more than four points. Purdue has a chance to cover the spread because of this.

Purdue actually is not bad on the ground. As a team, they average 5.4 yards per rush. Devin Mockobee has rushed 71 times for 464 yards while Reggie Love III has rushed for 226 yards. Combined, these two running backs are combing to rush for six yards per rush. If they can get their rushing attack going, Purdue will be able to cover this spread at home against a very good team.

Final Oregon-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Oregon is the better team in this game, nobody is arguing against that. However, 28 points is a lot of points. This is Oregon's first trip away from the West Coast, as well. Traveling truly does matter as your body gets all thrown off from the time zones. This being a night game does make it a bit easier, though. I do think Oregon will come in and blow out the Boilermakers. I will take Oregon to cover the spread on the road.

Final Oregon-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Oregon -27.5 (-110)