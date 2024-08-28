ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles are across the country to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you an Orioles-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Dodgers Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Walker Buehler

Corbin Burnes (12-6) with a 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 159.1 innings pitched, 146K/40BB, .231 oBA

Last Start: vs. Houston Astros: Loss, 5.2 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 3.30 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 76.1 innings pitched, 64K/18BB, .295 oBA

Walker Buehler (1-4) with a 6.09 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 44.1 innings pitched, 35K/17BB, .308 oBA

Last Start: vs. Seattle Mariners: No Decision, 4 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 5 starts, 3.96 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 25 innings pitched, 21K/8BB, .287 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Dodgers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -106

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: MASN, Spectrum Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Burnes is a very good pitcher He has not been throwing the ball well lately, but that does not take away from the fact he is one of the better pitchers in the MLB. Burnes needs to get back to the way he was pitching pre-August. In the months leading up to August, Burnes had a 2.47 ERA. He was 11-4, and he was not nearly as hittable. If Corbin Burnes can be at his best, the Orioles will win this game.

Walker Buehler has not pitched well in his return to the big league mound. In his last two starts, Buehler has allowed 11 hits over 7.1 innings, and he has allowed six earned runs. The Orioles are one of the best hitting teams in the MLB, so they should have some success in this game. With that, Baltimore leads the entire MLB in slugging percentage. If the Orioles can continue to hit the ball well, they will get to Walker Buehler and win this game.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers need to take advantage of a struggling pitcher in this game. Burnes has not been anywhere near his normal self in August. This month, Burnes has thrown 20.2 innings, and opponents are batting .322 of him. Along with that, Burnes has an 8.71 ERA. If Burnes continues to pitch as he has been, the Dodgers will crush the ball. With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and the rest of the lineup, Los Angeles should be able to score some runs and win this game.

The Dodgers have the offense to get to Burnes. As mentioned, Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman have led the team the whole season. The Dodgers are towards the top of the MLB in slugging percentage, wOBA, barrel percentage, and home runs. When they make contact, it is very often loud contact. The Dodgers should be able to continue making hard contact against Burnes.

Final Orioles-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers are big names, and both are good pitchers. However, neither pitcher is throwing the ball too well at the moment. I think this game will come down to which team can score last. That will be the Dodgers. I am going to take the Dodgers to win this game straight up.

Final Orioles-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-110)