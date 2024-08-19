ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles are in Queens to take on the New York Mets Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Orioles-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Mets Projected Starters

Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson

Trevor Rogers (2-11) with a 4.89 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 119.2 innings pitched, 92K/53BB, .285 oBA

Last Start: vs. Washington Nationals: Loss, 5 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 4.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 62 innings pitched, 39K/25BB, .280 oBA

David Peterson (7-1) with a 3.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 71 innings pitched, 56K/34BB, .244 oBA

Last Start: vs. Oakland Athletics: Win, 6.1 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 3.13 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31.2 innings pitched, 28K/18BB, .242 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Mets Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +112

New York Mets: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MASN, Sportsnet New York

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles have hit the ball pretty well this month. They are batting over .260, and they have an OPS of .754. They are scoring just under five runs per game in August, as well. The Orioles have a very strong lineup, and they are able to do a lot of damage if opposing pitchers are not careful. The Orioles also hit better and for a bit more power against left-handed pitching. Baltimore has to give Rogers some run support and continue to hit well if they want to win this game.

The Orioles are one of the better offenses in the MLB. They are among the top teams in batting average, home runs, barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. Along with that, the Orioles do a good job not striking out. They also do not chase too many pitches. David Peterson is not a huge strikeout pitcher, and he tends to walk hitters. If the Orioles can take their walks, and hit for some power, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Peterson does walk batters, but he limits his hits, and strands runners on base. In August, Peterson has made three starts, thrown 17.1 innings, allowed just 12 hits, and he has a 1.56 ERA. In total, Peterson has made 13 starts, and the Mets are 10-3 in those games. Peterson constantly gives the Mets a chance to win, and New York has benefited greatly from that. If he can continue to pitch well, the Mets will continue to win when he pitches.

Trevor Rogers is really having a rough season. He has not changed since being traded, either. Rogers has allowed 20 hits through 14.1 innings pitched for the Orioles, and he has a 7.56 ERA. Along with that, Rogers has just seven strikeouts, and he has walked seven betters. The Mets need to stay patient at the plate, and take advantage of their pitches over the plate. If New York can do that, they will be able to win this game.

Final Orioles-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, but I am not like what Rogers has done. I think David Peterson will continue to pitch well, and he will lead the Mets to a win.

Final Orioles-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-132)