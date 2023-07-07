In a 14-1 slaughter of the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson became the third rookie in Orioles history to record four hits and five RBIs in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He did it all by the fourth inning. Henderson finished the night 4-7 with two home runs and five RBIs.

The Orioles jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning — courtesy of a Henderson solo home run — over New York, then tacked on seven more in the third, sending Yankees' starter Luis Severino to another early exit.

Henderson hit an RBI single in the third, then launched a three-run shot off of Yankees' reliever Albert Abreu.

The Orioles drubbing of the Yanks evened up a four-game series split between these two AL East teams. After losing the first two games of the series, Baltimore really needed to turn things around. Before Wednesday's game, the Orioles had lost six of their previous seven games.

Both Baltimore and New York are trying to claw their way back in the divisional race with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lead the Orioles by five games and the Yankees by eight.

Henderson appeared in 34 games in 2022 but didn't lose his rookie status. He's off to a strong start in his first full season, slashing .246/.339/.465 with 13 home runs.

Henderson is third in AL Rookie of the Year odds at +310, behind only Josh Jung and Masataka Yoshida. He's been a big contributor for the Orioles, who are putting together a very strong season given their preseason expectations and the fact that they lost 110 games just two years ago.

Baltimore holds the first AL Wild Card spot and the third-best record in the Majors.