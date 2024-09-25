The Baltimore Orioles have clinched a spot on the MLB playoffs for the second consecutive season, for the first time since 1996-1997, thanks to their 5-3 win over the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins' 1-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. While the players celebrated with drinks in the locker room, the Orioles had 20-year-old Jackson Holliday who couldn't drink yet. So, the team prepared a special celebration just for him, a few bottles of non-alcoholic “Baby Bird Bath Water” tagged “Baby's First Clinchmas 2024.”

You can see the little clubhouse display for Holliday on this post from Tyler Kepner on X, formerly Twitter.

The Orioles headed for the MLB playoffs

This gesture from the Orioles recognized the contributions of Jackson Holliday, son of seven-time All Star and 2011 World Series champion Matt Holliday, despite a rocky start to his pro baseball career.

For instance, the 20-year-old didn't make the Orioles' Opening Day roster but the team called him up in April. Holliday struggled in his first ten games, going 2 for 34, until the team sent him down to work out the kinks.

After a spell with the minors, the Orioles called him back up in July, and Holliday hit his first MLB home run in his first game back in the majors. All in all, he played 56 games with a slash line of .169/.227/.290, hitting five home runs and 23 RBI.

While his numbers aren't something to write home about, fans should remember that Holliday couldn't even drink alcohol yet. Likewise, the Orioles are mathematically still in the race for the American League East crown, but they will most likely start the playoffs as the top wild-card team in the AL.

Outlook

This celebration also trumped the Orioles' struggles since the All-Star break, as they finished with a losing record after the All-Star game. For one, their catcher Adley Rutschman struggled for most of the games.

For the other, the Orioles' trade acquisitions of Eloy Jimenez, Burch Smith, and Gregory Soto have delivered mixed results. Moreover, the Orioles optioned Trevor Rogers to Triple-A for his subpar play, hoping that he could find some juice to help the team in their playoff run.

Still, some players, such as shortstop Gunnar Henderson, have stepped up for the Orioles. Henderson leads the club in WAR (Wins Above Replacement), turning into one of the best players in the MLB and a bonafide MVP candidate for the second year in a row.

His performance builds the case for why the Orioles need to extend Henderson to a long-term contract.

Celebrations aside, the MLB Playoffs begin in October.