Jackson Holliday's future is extremely bright. The Baltimore Orioles continue to produce top-tier prospects, as Holliday is currently the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Holliday recently had a conversation with MLB.com's Jake Rill. Holliday discussed a number of topics during the interview, including how he feels about being the top prospect in the game.

“It’s very cool. It’s quite an honor to think about. There are so many great players in the Minor Leagues, and some of them are even in the big leagues,” Holliday told Rill. “It’s quite an honor to be the No. 1 player. Obviously, Gunnar [Henderson] and Adley [Rutschman] were the No. 1 players the years before, so that’s kind of cool. I like that part of it.

“Being able to carry on that tradition as the No. 1 prospect being with the Orioles is more important to me than honestly just being the No. 1 player. I enjoy being around those guys, and I look up to those guys, so it’s pretty cool to share that with them.”

Jackson Holliday's potential

Jackson Holliday's father is former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday. Growing up around the game seems to have paid dividends, as Jackson has a legitimate chance to become a superstar someday.

The 19-year old is a shortstop who features an impressive all-around skillset. He could probably find success at the big league level with his pure hitting ability right now. His prowess at the plate is incredible. Additionally, Holliday runs well, can field the baseball, and offers steady power from the left side of the plate.

It won't be too long before we see Jackson Holliday crushing the baseball at Camden Yards. His MLB ETA is set for 2024, so he will impact the Orioles soon.

For now, he will continue to develop in Baltimore's farm system.