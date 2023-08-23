The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a crucial series against the Toronto Blue Jays and are retooling the bullpen after a loss on Tuesday. The Orioles activated right-handed pitcher Austin Voth from the 60-day injured list and optioned fellow reliever Mike Baumann, according to Nathan Ruiz.

Voth was on the injured list since June 14 with right elbow discomfort and missed significant time. He started a rehab assignment on July 20, pitching to a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 innings with 16 strikeouts and five walks.

Voth has a 4.94 ERA in 17 games for the Orioles this season, his first as a full-time reliever. He's been a versatile option for Baltimore, albeit with some consistency issues. He's tossed multiple innings on seven different occasions but has not gone more than four consecutive appearances without allowing a run.

Baumann pitched well for Baltimore and tossed more innings than any other Orioles relief pitcher to this point in 2023. His 3.82 ERA in 52 appearances is a respectable number, but he was starting to get touched up as of late, as evidenced by his 5.59 ERA in August.

The Orioles have one of the best bullpens in baseball, with their relief pitchers carrying the sixth-best ERA in the MLB. Maximizing the depth of the bullpen separates good teams from the great teams and that's what Baltimore is trying to do with this move.

There's a chance we see Mike Baumann back with the Orioles at some point in the next six weeks. For now though, Austin Voth will have to eat some innings for Baltimore as it marches toward a playoff berth.