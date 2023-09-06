After a half-decade of living in the American League basement, the Baltimore Orioles' long-term vision is coming to fruition in 2023. If they can hold off the Tampa Bay Rays, this young group will earn a bye in the first round of the MLB Playoffs. And there is more talent just waiting to charge into Camden Yards.

Jackson Holliday, the O's top prospect and baseball's overall No. 1 prospect, according to MLB.com, is blowing everyone away with his rapid progress and raw stardom. At just 19 years of age, he has been promoted to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

Holliday's new skipper comically summed up his meteoric rise.

“I feel like he should be dissecting a frog in Anatomy somewhere,” manager Buck Britton (brother of former Baltimore All-Star Zack Britton) said, per The Virginia-Pilot's David Hall. “It’s impressive. I never could’ve been at this level doing what he’s doing at that age.”

The teenage sensation's ascent is even more jarring when gazing upon his baby face. He is not wearing any lab coat, though. Holliday bypassed a foray into college baseball and is now likely to arrive in Maryland at some point during the 2024 season. He batted .338 in 36 games with the Bowie Baysox this year, leaving general manager Mike Elias and the organization with no choice but to elevate him to Norfolk.

Neither the hype nor the minor league success should come as a major surprise, considering that Jackson Holliday was the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. But few expected this level of preparedness. The Stillwater, Oklahoma native is on the trajectory to greatness.

Holliday could prove to be the Orioles' crowning achievement from a farm system that is producing All-Star-caliber talent at a scary rate. Franchises across the league are undoubtedly taking notice.